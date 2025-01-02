OKC Thunder vs. LA Clippers [1/2]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the LA Clippers to the Paycom Center in the middle of a five-game home stand. The Thunder are riding a 12 game winning streak with the team vying for its 13th straight which would be a franchise record. The Clippers enter with a 5-5 mark in its last ten games on a one game skid.
Each team has made additions to its injury report, with the Clippers tabbed its offensive engine, James Harden, as questionable. The Thunder assigned Dillon Jones, Ousmane Dieng and Branden Carlson to the NBA G League for this afternoon's matchup with the Valley Suns inside the Paycom Center. Though, history tells us to expect the trio to be recalled following the game.
Updated NBA Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
LA Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT
- James Harden (Groin Soreness) Questionable
- Max Christie (GL) OUT
- Trentyn Flowers (GL) OUT
- Terance Mann (Finger) OUT
- PJ Tucker (Not With the Team) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 9.5-point favorites against the LA Clippers before the team announced James Harden was questionable. Now, Fanduel tabs the OKC Thunder as 11-point favorites over the Clippers as they attempt to nab its 13 straight win - a franchise record.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.