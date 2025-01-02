OKC Thunder vs. LA Clippers: Game Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers are set to face off for the first game of 2025. The Thunder are riding a 12 game winning streak, the Clippers are 5-5 in their last ten games. These two teams have already faced off twice before, with the Oklahoma City Thunder going 2-0.
Oklahoma City is in the midst of a five-game home stand which started Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies and ends following this Sunday's tilt with the Boston Celtics.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the LA Clippers, and the total over/under is 219 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to control the glass and limit second chance points for the LA Clippers. The Thunder are a much-better team that should be able to win the game with a win of the battle of possessions.
Oklahoma City hasn't shot the ball well from beyond the arc recently and if they get the night they are seeking from 3-point land, this game could swing the Thunder's way quickly.
The Clippers lack depth in the lead-guard spot which should lead to plenty of turnovers for the Thunder to take advantage of.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned in three 40 point games in the past week, another MVP level performance would easily sink the Clippers.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5) vs. LA Clippers (19-4)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
LA Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT
- Max Christie (GL) OUT
- Trentyn Flowers (GL) OUT
- Terance Mann (Finger) OUT
- PJ Tucker (Not With the Team) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to make a massive statement with its 13 straight wins which would be a new franchise-best mark. For a team with as storied as a franchise as the Thunder, this would be massive. Though, the Clippers are 19-14, with a 5-5 record in its last ten games. Despite having no Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have been a tough out night in and night out with James Harden driving the bus.
Up next, the OKC Thunder take on the New York Knicks on the second night of a back to back.
