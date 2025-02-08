OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies [2/8]: Injury Report, Chet Holmgren OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the Fexex Forum on Saturday. A contest between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference, each side riding a four game winning streak, has lost its luster with the injury report.
When these two squads faced off in the Paycom Center, the Thunder practically played the Memphis Hustle instead of the Grizzlies. Tonight, the Thunder are resting Chet Holmgren on the second leg of a back to back, Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng remain out with injuries and Lu Dort is questionable with back spasms which popped up before Friday's clash with Toronto.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are as close to fully healthy as they have been this season with Desmond Bane's questionable tag the only rotational player who might miss the contest.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Lu Dort (Back) Questionable
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane (Ankle) Questionable
- Zach Edey (Nasal Fracture) Available
- Cam Spencer (Thumb) OUT
- Johnny Davis (Not with the Team) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder started the day as 2.5 point favorites according to FanDuel. After the updated injury reports have been released this line has shifted to see the Thunder favored by just two points.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.