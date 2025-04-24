Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first round series, the Thunder and Grizzlies have each turned in their injury report ahead of this game.

Rylan Stiles

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots a three point basket over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in Gme 3. This is a can't lose game for the Beale Street Ballers to avoid falling into an insurmountable 3-0 hole.

Oklahoma City took home the first two games of this series in lopsided fashion back in the Paycom Center and hope to parlay that success on the road for Game 3.

The Thunder are more healthy now than they have been at any point this season –– including training camp –– and its Game 3 injury report stayed that way.

The Grizzlies are down rotational players entering this pivotal Game 3 of the first round series that sees Memphis' back against the wall heading home.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Ousmane Dieng –– Calf Strain: OUT

Nikola Topic –– Left Knee Surgrey: OUT

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Jaylen Wells –– Right Wrist Fracture, Facial Laceration, Concussion Protocol: OUT

Brandon Clarke –– Right Knee PCL Sprain: OUT

The Oklahoma City Thunder's first round series with the Memphis Grizzlies shifts to the Fedex forum with the Thunder owning a commanding 2-0 series lead. Game 4 will take place on Saturday, April 26 2:30 PM CT.

Memphis played better in Game 2 before letting go of the rope in the final frame to suffer another lopsided defeat. The Grizzlies hope to build on what success they found in Game 2.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this series and the entire Oklahoma City Thunder playoff run.

