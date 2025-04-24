OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in Gme 3. This is a can't lose game for the Beale Street Ballers to avoid falling into an insurmountable 3-0 hole.
Oklahoma City took home the first two games of this series in lopsided fashion back in the Paycom Center and hope to parlay that success on the road for Game 3.
The Thunder are more healthy now than they have been at any point this season –– including training camp –– and its Game 3 injury report stayed that way.
The Grizzlies are down rotational players entering this pivotal Game 3 of the first round series that sees Memphis' back against the wall heading home.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf Strain: OUT
Nikola Topic –– Left Knee Surgrey: OUT
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Jaylen Wells –– Right Wrist Fracture, Facial Laceration, Concussion Protocol: OUT
Brandon Clarke –– Right Knee PCL Sprain: OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder's first round series with the Memphis Grizzlies shifts to the Fedex forum with the Thunder owning a commanding 2-0 series lead. Game 4 will take place on Saturday, April 26 2:30 PM CT.
Memphis played better in Game 2 before letting go of the rope in the final frame to suffer another lopsided defeat. The Grizzlies hope to build on what success they found in Game 2.
