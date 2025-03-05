Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night with hopes of extending a four game winning streak.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been dealt a bad hand with injuries this season despite its 50-11 record. In its 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Thunder saw Alex Caruso leave the contest early due to an ankle injury.

Memphis is also dealing with massive injuries and will see its best player sidelined for this National TV contest with plenty of other rotational pieces in flux.

Here is the injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report:

Isaiah Hartenstein — Available: Nasal Fracture

Isaiah Joe — Questionable: Back Soreness

Alex Caruso — Out: Ankle Sprain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Toe Fracture

Nikola Topic — Out: Knee Surgery

Dillon Jones — Out: G League

Alex Ducas — Out: G League

Branden Carlson — Out: G League

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report:

Santi Aldama — Questionable: Calf

John Konchar — Questionable: Knee

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Questionable: Toe

Ja Morant — Questonable: Shoulder

Jaren Jackson Jr. — Out: Ankle

Yuki Kawamura — Out: Hamstring

Zyon Pullin — Out: Patellar

Jay Huff — Out: G League

Cam Spencer — Out: G League

Seeing Isaiah Joe upgraded to questionable is a good sign for the Oklahoma City Thunder are the sharpshooter missed the Thunder's last two contests with back soreness. The Thunder saw Alex Caruso leave Monday's clash with the Rockets after five minutes of action due to an ankle injury and he is sidelined for this contest.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to navigate missing its best player, Jaren Jackson Jr., against the Western Conference's No. 1 seed which will be a tall task, especially if Ja Morant can not give it a go.

Tip-off of this tilt is slated for 8:30 PM CT on ESPN.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

