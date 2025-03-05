OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been dealt a bad hand with injuries this season despite its 50-11 record. In its 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Thunder saw Alex Caruso leave the contest early due to an ankle injury.
Memphis is also dealing with massive injuries and will see its best player sidelined for this National TV contest with plenty of other rotational pieces in flux.
Here is the injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report:
Isaiah Hartenstein — Available: Nasal Fracture
Isaiah Joe — Questionable: Back Soreness
Alex Caruso — Out: Ankle Sprain
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Toe Fracture
Nikola Topic — Out: Knee Surgery
Dillon Jones — Out: G League
Alex Ducas — Out: G League
Branden Carlson — Out: G League
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report:
Santi Aldama — Questionable: Calf
John Konchar — Questionable: Knee
Scotty Pippen Jr. — Questionable: Toe
Ja Morant — Questonable: Shoulder
Jaren Jackson Jr. — Out: Ankle
Yuki Kawamura — Out: Hamstring
Zyon Pullin — Out: Patellar
Jay Huff — Out: G League
Cam Spencer — Out: G League
Seeing Isaiah Joe upgraded to questionable is a good sign for the Oklahoma City Thunder are the sharpshooter missed the Thunder's last two contests with back soreness. The Thunder saw Alex Caruso leave Monday's clash with the Rockets after five minutes of action due to an ankle injury and he is sidelined for this contest.
The Memphis Grizzlies will have to navigate missing its best player, Jaren Jackson Jr., against the Western Conference's No. 1 seed which will be a tall task, especially if Ja Morant can not give it a go.
Tip-off of this tilt is slated for 8:30 PM CT on ESPN.
