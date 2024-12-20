OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat [12/20]: Updated Injury Reports, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back, after downing the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the Thunder take on the Miami Heat on South Beach. The Thunder are technically riding a six game winning streak, as Tuesday's game against the Bucks does not count in the regular season stands to preserve the streak.
Oklahoma City is in the midst of three games in four nights, including hopping across three time zones to get to this final game before two days off this season. The Thunder and Heat have each issued updated injury reports ahead of tonight's game.
The Thunder have to navigate a lengthy injury report and a tight turnaround, extending players who just secured a win less than 24 hours ago.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Miami Heat:
- Josh Richardson (Heel) Doubtful
- Nikola Jovic (Ankle) Questionable
- Pelle Larson (Ankle) Questionable
- Keshad Johnson (G League) Available
- Josh Christopher (G League) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 1.5 point favorites according to FanDuel over the Miami Heat. This line has not changed, the Thunder are still basically a pick 'em against the Heat. Perhaps this is vegas hedging on Oklahoma City's difficult travel schedule.
