OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat [2/12]: Updated NBA Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night inside the Paycom Center on the front leg of a back-to-back for each squad. The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat have turned in another NBA Injury repory, with the Heat making additions.
Updated NBA Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (Illness) Questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Illness) Questionable
- Duncan Robinson (Illness) Questionable
- Terry Rozier (Illness) Questionable
- Kevin Love (Personal) OUT
- Dru Smith (Achillies) OUT
- Nikola Jovic (Ankle) Available
- Josh Christopher (G League) OUT
- Keshad Johnson (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Stevens (G League) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the day as a 13 point favorite against the Miami Heat on the front end of a back-to-back set before the NBA schedule lets out for the NBA All-Star Break. According to Fanduel, Oklahoma City is now a 14 point favorite against the Heat inside the Paycom Center.
Up next, the OKC Thunder are heading to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Following that matchup, the Thunder will send Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and its coaching staff to NBA All-Star weekend.
