OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks [12/17]: Updated Injury Reports, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday in prime time. With this game slated for 7:30 PM on ABC, the stage is set for each side to be the talk of the NBA town tomorrow.
Each side has put out an updated NBA Injury Report as tip-off draws near for this game. A contest that will not count in the regular season standings, nor statistically for players, and will act as the 83rd game of the season. This is the second ever in season tournament championship game with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the first.
Each team will resume its regular season slate this week, with the Thunder traveling to take on the Magic on Thursday, and the Bucks taking on the Cavs on Friday.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Back) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Metatarsal) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Partellar) Probable
- Damian Lillard (Calf) Probable
- Khris Middleton (non-COVID Illness) Probable
- Liam Robbins (Ankle) Questionable
Updated Betting odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the day as five point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Championship. Since this inital line from FanDuel, Middleton has been upgraded to probable, though it has not changed the point spread with the Thunder favored by a five point flat spread.
