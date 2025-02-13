OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves [1/13]: Injury Report, Holmgren to Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Minnesota with each team on the second leg of a back to back on Thursday in the final day before the NBA All-Star Break. The Thunder have announced its injury report which features Chet Holmgren returning to the lineup after resting on the front end of this back to back set.
Holmgren returns against his home state team, Alex Caruso nurses a hip injury on the sideline and a pair of Timberwolves stars are questionable with Julius Randle in street clothes. The Injury Report and updated betting odds are below.
Update NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Mike Conley (Finger) Questionable
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
- Anthony Edwards (Hip) Questionable
- Rudy Gobert (Back) Questionable
- Jesse Edwards (G League) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder went into the night as a seven point favorite against the Minneosta Timberwolves according to FanDuel. That number has been bet up to the OKC Thunder being favored by nine over Minnesota.
The OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves get out for the All-Star Break following this contest and that puts the next game for Oklahoma City marked for Feb. 21 against the Utah Jazz.
