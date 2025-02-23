OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves [2/23]: Updated Injury Report, Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in the front end of a same-team travel back-to-back. These two teams will play on ESPN in Minnesota on Sunday with tip-off set for 8:30 PM CT before running it back on Monday in the Paycom Center on NBATV with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CT. That is a faster turnaround than even a normal back-to-back and it is the rare same team set.
The OKC Thunder will play its second game with a fully healthy projected playoff rotation while the Minnesota Timberwolves head into this game hampered missing three key rotational players.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Rudy Gobert (Back) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the front end of this strange back-to-back. According to FanDuel, that number has dipped down to 8.5 points in favor of the OKC Thunder with the over/under set for 227.5 points.
The OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off on Monday in the Paycom Center to complete this strange back-to-back set with a quick turnaround.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.