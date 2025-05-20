OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are beginning the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. It marks not only Game 1 but the first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016 for the Bricktown ballers.
Oklahoma City and Minnesota played a tight regular season slate which leads to the belief that this series has a great chance to go the distance.
Here is everything you need to know about the Thunder's Game 1 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 215.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc in this Western Conference Finals series. The Timberwolves will settle into a heavy-zone defense which they found success with in the regular season specifically against the Thunder. Even if Minnesota tosses a man defense out against the Thunder, they are poised to cross-match Rudy Gobert onto Lu Dort and funnel shots to streaky shooters. The best way to loosen the Timberwolves defense and free up superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams is by its supporting cast knocking down triples.
Williams has to be aggressive in the half-court punching gaps in the Timberwolves zone defense to get to the cup and go up forcefully at the rim against an elite rim protector in Gobert. A lot will be on the third-year swingman's plate but his stellar outings are recquired for the Thunder to make the jump to the NBA Finals.
The Thunder should also toss out a heavy-dose of Chet Holmgren at the five to not only give OKC space to work with offensively but place four ball-swarming guards on the hardwood to force the Timberwolves into turnovers and start the break for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City is going to have to fly out to corner shooters with great discipline as the Timberwolves have plenty of options capable of getting comfortable if left open routienly as the Thunder's defense often allows.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves injury Report
No injuries to report.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves open up this Western Conference Finals series on Tuesday and will be able to feel each other out in this opening game. The Thunder and Wolves get back together on Thursday inside the Paycom Center.
This first game will surely draw plenty of reaction and hot takes, but the Thunder dropped the series opener against Denver before going on to win the series. Ultimately, this remains a race to four wins and someone has to start on the right foot.
