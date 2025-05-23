OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to defend home court in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals inside the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City blew out Minnesota in the series opener on Tuesday and had a busy 36-hours in between. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tabbed as the NBA's Most Valuable Player as Jalen Williams and Lu Dort were named to their first all-defensive teams. The celebrates are over, for now, and it is time to get back to basketball.
The Timberwolves should be desperate for a Game 2 win to be able to earn a split and avoid heading home down 0-2 in the best-of-7 series. The Thunder are aiming for a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals to cut the wins needed to punch its ticket back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 in half.
NBA Starting Lineups Game 2
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, F
Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup
Anthony Edwards, G
Mike Conley, G
Jaden McDaniels, F
Julius Randle, F
Rudy Gobert, C
Up next, this series shifts to Minnesota as these two teams will face off in the Target Center for Game 3 and Game 4 of this best-of-seven set. The Thunder hope it hits the road with a commanding 2-0 series lead, while the Timberwolves would feel great about its chances with a split on the road.
This game is set to tip-off at 7:30 PM CT on ESPN, with Oklahoma Citty Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ready to receive his MVP trophy just ahead of the tip-off.