OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Starting Lineups
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The OKC Thunder hope to end the war with a win in the contest, the Thunder head to the NBA Finals for the first since 2012.
Minnesota attempts to make the ever-impressive –– but now more common –– comeback from down three games to one. It was the Oklahoma City Thunder who blew a 3-1 series lead in the 2016 Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors. That was the last time the Thunder were on this stage or with this advantage.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to be prepared for a desperate Minnesota Timberwolves team to waltz in to the Paycom Center on Wednesday night.
While the Timberwolves got more than enough to win on Monday in Game 4 from its supporting cast, the Thunder shut down Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle in combination with the Oklahoma City crew seeing its big three go off for a dominating effort and final frame to earn a win.
To this point in the series, neither side has made any tweaks to the starting lineup. Despite Mark Daigneault consistently going away from his double-big lineup, which starts games, early and often throughout the course of the 48 minutes.
In this matchup, Minnesota Timberwolves bench boss Chris Finch elected to make no changes and Daigneault followed suit as these two fully healthy squads to battle, best-on-best.
Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder Starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Minnesota Timberwolves Starters
Anthony Edwards, G
Mike Conley, G
Jaden McDaniels, F
Julius Randle, F
Rudy Gobert, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either begin celebrating its first Finals bid since 2012 and put on ice until June 5, or head back to the Target Center for Game 6 on Friday night with a loss in this one.