OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday as each team is on the second night of a back to back stint.
The Thunder are riding a seven game winning streak after an improbable 21 point comeback win over the Miami Heat. The Timberwolves are on the wrong end of a two game stretch.
This marks the second meeting of the season between these two divisional foes, with two more matchups coming in short order during a road-home back-to-back stint at the end of the month.
Following this game, the NBA gets put on pause for the NBA All-Star Break, which will include the All-Star game on Sunday that features Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 221.5 points according to Fanduel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to start this game will better energy than it did on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have the ability to hold onto a large lead with Anthony Edwards at the scoring helm and Rudy Gobert protecting the paint compared to what the Heat were clinging to a night ago.
The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards matchups are always fun to watch, but a key to this game will be which star can avoid senior-itis as the All-Star break looms. Whichever top scorer out duels the other will go a long way in deciding this one.
Oklahoma City has caught fire from 3-point land recently, but role players typically shoot better at home. The Thunder have to take its downtown shooting act on the road and toss in triples to secure a win over the Wolves.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25)
INJURIES:
Each team is on a back to back, the updated injury reports will not be updated until later this afternoon for this contest. Below are the latest injury reports each team submitted for their Wednesday night tilts.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT, Left Game vs. Miami after 13 minutes of game action.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Mike Conley (Finger) OUT
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
- Anthony Edwards (Hip) Available
- Jesse Edwards (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are each on the second night of a back-to-back on getaway day before the All-Star Break. The two teams could look a bit sloppy coupling the vacation in sight with a quick turnaround.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will enjoy seven days off before heading to Utah to take on the Jazz on Feb. 21.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.