OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Game 1
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals beginning on Tuesday, May 20.
This marks the first time the OKC Thunder have made the trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2016. The Paycom Center will be rocking as this young core has gotten over the hump to beat a true playoff caliber team for the first time under this iteration.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season after making quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, handling each of the big market previous era star-studded teams in five games.
It is rare to get to this point fully healthy, of course even those on the hardwood are dealing with bumps and bruises, but on the official NBA Injury Report things look great for this series.
Each team has put out its Game 1 injury report and the only player listed is the Oklahoma City Thunder's red shirt rookie Nikola Topic. The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was ruled out for the entire season this summer after another ACL tear suffered before the draft which saw him tumble down the draft board.
Minnesota doesn't list a single name on its injury report being fully equipped to take on the top seeded Thunder as the No. 6 seed looks to continue its run.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No players listed on the report
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 2 of this series on Thursday night inside the Paycom Center with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM CT on ESPN.