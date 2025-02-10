OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in what should be a repeat of last year's first round series that the OKC Thunder dominated.
The Thunder have already downed the Pelicans twice this season, as New Orleans is suffering through a season to forget in 2024-25 filled with disappointment and mounting injuries.
Oklahoma City looks to run through the finish line with just three more games to play before the NBA All-Star Break, boasting a 42-9 record with a 7.5 game cushion on the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the total over/under is 234.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to handle the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, but the best way to ensure that is with positive shot variants. With the OKC Thunder dealing with no Isaiah Joe, the Thunder will need its complimentary pieces to have a loud 3-point game.
Chet Holmgren will play just his second game since Nov. 10 and after one game to get his sea-legs back, the seven-footer will continue to be under the microscope. The Thunder center looked excellent on the defensive end and now the hope is for the offense to come around.
The Thunder have to start fast, especially on the defensive end. Refuse to let the opposition settle into the game, do not let the Pelicans get hot from 3-point land and gain confidence to make this a game. With the lack of New Orleans quality guard play, if Oklahoma City can force an abundance of turnovers, it will all be over but the crying for the Bourbon Street ballers.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (42-9) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-40)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Knee) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans
- Dejounte Murray (Achillies) OUT
- Herb Jones (Shoulder) OUT
- Brandon Boston (Ankle) Questionable
- Bruce Brown (Not with Team) OUT
- Kelly Olynyk (Not with Team) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, February 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the lowly New Orleans Pelicans in the third to last game before the NBA All-Star Break. The Thunder should be able to handle the Pelicans and continue to rack up wins.
Up next, the OKC Thunder host the Miami Heat on the front end of a back-to-back inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday.
