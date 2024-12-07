OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans are about to square off for the seocnd time this season. These are familiar foes. A year ago, the Thunder swept the Pelicans out of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, two years ago, they walked down to New Orleans and bounced the Pels from the play-in tournament.
This season has been a forgettable one for the Pelicans, its roster resembles that of a M.A.S.H. unit more closely than an NBA squad. The Thunder on the other hand are riding high with a 16-5 record, 4-1 in their last five games.
Though, Oklahoma City has had no shortages of adversity, bitten by the injury bug to a lesser extent than the Pels.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the total over/under is 226 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
While things are bleak in New Orleans right now, on the NBA front, Brandon Ingram's return to the lineup offers hope for the Pelicans offense. He started the last game against Oklahoma City hot with nine points in the blink of an eye. Though, Dort and company tightened up on Ingram and forced him into a blow-average game for his standards. A theme when these two tango. if the Thunder can avoid a blazing ingram game, New Orleans has little to offer in the scoring department.
Since Isaiah Hartenstein has debuted for the Thunder, Oklahoma City has been able to break even on the glass at worst. With their historic ability to force turnovers, it has created approximately a billion more possessions for the Thunder than its opponents. In a game with a clear talent edge, that should be enough for Oklahoma City to get out and run.
While New Orleans did not have the capable guard play to exploit it routinely, if they can hold onto the ball, Yves Missi should be able to benefit as a roller in the non-Hartenstein lineups which can keep this game competitive for New Orleans.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (16-5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5-18)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Dillon Jones (G League) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Zion Williamson (Hamstring) OUT
- Jose Alvarado (Hamstring) OUT
- Jordan Hawkins (Back) OUT
- Antonio Reaves (G League) OUT
- Daniel Theis (Neck) Questionable
- Karlo Matkovic (Back) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have ended the Pelicans' season two straight years. It was the No. 8 vs. No. 9 clash in the play-in tournament two years ago, and a four game sweep of the eighth seeded Pelicans a year ago. Now, the Thunder waltz into the sleepy Smooth King Center in hopes of going 2-0 to date against the Pels this season and undefeated on a mini two-game road trip.
Up next, the Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks in the knock out round of the NBA Cup Tournament for the right to head to Vegas.
