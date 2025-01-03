OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks [1/3]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the New York Knicks. This is a battle of two of the top teams in the NBA - each riding massive winning streaks. For the Thunder, they come in on a13 game streak, a new franchise record. For the Knicks they ride a nine game winning streak into tonight's game.
The Thunder sit atop the Western Conference, with the New York Knicks a no. 3 seed out East. This is the first time Isaiah Hartentsein is battling his former Knicks squad, and each side has not issued an injury report with Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson (Calf) questionable
- Miles McBride (Hamstring) Questionable
- Mitchell Robinson (ankle) OUT
- Kevin McCullar Jr. (GL) OUT
- Pacome Dadiet (GL) OUT
- Ariel Hukporti (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as five-point favorites, which has been bet down at FanDuel to the Thunder favored by 4.5 points against the New York Knicks in this clash inside the Paycom Center.
OKC will look to cover the spread as it has in the last three games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.