OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
Oklahoma City has put the NBA Cup behind them. After a Las Vegas stay which spanned from Thursday-Wednesday morning, the Thunder are back into its regular season slate. The Thunder travel across three time zones, landing in Orlando to continue a three-game in four-day stretch.
The Thunder are a victim of its own success with a jam packed slate after making the NBA Cup championship. Following this game, Oklahoma City will head over to Miami to take on the Heat on Friday on the second night of a back to back.
Oklahoma City enters on a five game winning streak, 9-1 in its last ten games, with the NBA Cup Championship not counting toward the standings. Orlando comes in scrapping at 6-4 in its last ten on a two game skid with a depleted roster.
ODDS:
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the day as 7-point favorites against the Orlando Magic, and the total over/under is 209.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder turned in a dreadful 5-for-32 outing from beyond the arc, shooting 15.6 percent in the Bucks cup loss. OKC has to turn in a better shooting game, not only to gain momentum and confidence but to bury the Magic from beyond the arc.
Oklahoma City has to play the passing lanes and be physical yet disciplined on the perimeter. The active Magic lead guards should play into the Thunder's controlled chaos on the defensive end leading to plenty of turnovers and transition points for OKC.
The Thunder could not get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jalen Williams going offensively. While that has been an outlier for Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams will face another team capable of being physical with him and playing underneath him on the ball, how he responds will be pivotal.
Due to the travel and the grit the Magic have shown despite its horrific injury luck, the Thunder are going to have to battle through a storm in this game. How they handle that test will be huge in trying to win this one for a crowd capable of giving its underdog squad a boost.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) vs. Orlando Magic (17-11)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Orlando Magic:
- Paolo Banchero (Right Oblique) OUT
- Franz Wagner (Right Oblique) OUT
- Gary Harris (Hamstring) Questionable
- Mac McClung (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, December 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Kia Center - Orlando, FL
TV/RADIO:
TNT, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up the NBA Cup, falling short in the championship game. Now, with that in the rearview mirror, the OKC Thunder continue its regular season. After flying across three time zones, the Thunder take on the Magic on the front end of a back-to-back. Oklahoma City should handle a depleated Magic squad ahead of its Friday night clash with the Miami Heat.
