Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 4 Live Updates

Live updates for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between OKC and Indiana.

Derek Parker

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will tip off in the most important contest of the NBA season thus far: Game 4 of the Finals.

In Game 3, Indiana took it to OKC, flipping the script and seeing a two-way performance that helped the team coast to a fourth-quarter win and a 2-1 series lead.

Now, Oklahoma City will looked to avoid going down a potentially insurmountable 3-1. Here are live updates for Game 4 of the Finals:

First Quarter:

The Pacers got off to a blistering start from the field, playing fast and loose in hitting five of their first seven shots to take an early 15-10 lead.

Despite white-hot scoring from the home team, the Thunder were able to climb back into the game mid-way through the quarter, tying the contest at 24 with a Luguentz Dort triple.

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

feed

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News