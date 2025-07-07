OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Game Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the NBA Summer League, Salt Lake City version.
The Thunder will give fans a second look at Nikola Topic, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft who redshirted last season while rehabbing from an ACL injury.
Here is everything you need to know about this contest.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the total over/under is 177.5 points according to FanDuel.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't see Branden Carlson participate in the opening Summer League game. While we do not know why, an interesting storyline to watch for in Game 2 is if Carlson gets to play. While the seven-footer has nothing to prove after a brilliant season in his role –– dominating the G League and filling in nicely during injury riddled stretches of the season for the big club –– it would be awesome to see Carlson play in his college gym again to engage a neutral crowd waiting on their Utah Jazz to take the floor.
Nikola Topic is playing in his second game of his NBA career after spending a year rehabbing from an ACL tear. There was more good than bad in his debut, but look for Topic to be more comfortable in the second game and cutting down on his turnovers.
Ajay Mitchell should graduate from Summer League very quickly, though we haven't heard word of his status for tonight. Mitchell will dominate if he steps on the floor tonight continuing his high-level production from Game 1.
For Philadelphia, they have one of the most fun players in Summer League taking the floor, No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecomb. Watching how the Thunder handle the elite athlete defensively will be a great test for the likes of Brooks Barnhizer and Alex Ducas.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0)
INJURIES:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers have not released injury reports for this contest.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, July 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Jon M. Huntsman Center - Salt Lake City, UT
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The NBA Summer League is just a look at fresh faces and a resource for development. The actual game flow and final score matter not. In Game 2, Nikola Topic looking more comfortable will be a big deal as well as Ajay Mitchell's continued production.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.