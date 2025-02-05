OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns [2/5]: Updated NBA Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Phoenix Suns inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder stroll in with a 39-9 record with the best mark in the NBA, while the Suns are clinging to the No. 10 seed out West, jostling for play-in positioning amid trade rumors.
The Thunder have updated its injury report to make All-Star Jalen Williams available after two game absence. Oklahoma City also sees Alex Caruso return from an ankle injury he suffered last Wednesday against the Warriors.
The Suns only have one name on the injury report, future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is tabbed as doubtful with an ankle sprain he suffered in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant couples this ankle injury with growing trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) Available
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant (Ankle) Doubtful
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City entered the day as 13-point favorites, according to FanDuel, that number dipped to 12 points this morning before popping back up to a 13-point spread in favor of the Thunder. The over/under is set for 229 points. The Thunder are -820 on the money line.
