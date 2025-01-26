OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers [1/26]: Updated Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 5 PM CT. This is the only NBA game in action all day as the league attempts to move out of the way of the NFL on Championship Sunday.
Which, still does not make a ton of sense given how the lone matchup takes place in the heart of the NFL action including the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills contest.
Oklahoma City should be able to take care of the lesser Portland Trail Blazers in this game - especially as the Thunder get healthy.
Isaiah Hartenstein being the biggest returning member to the OKC Thunder lineup. Isaiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng returned from their illnesses. Cason Wallace, after leaving the last game with a nasal fracture will be back in action on Sunday against Portland.
Updated NBA Injury Report
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Facial Fracture) Available
Portland Trail Blazers
- DeAndre Ayton (Knee) OUT
- Matisse Thybulle (Ankle) OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder have two off days before taking on the Golden State Warriors in the Chase Center on Wednesday night. This will be the second straight stretch of two days off.
