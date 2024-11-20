OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Betting Info, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder return to the hardwood on the second night of a back to back hosting to Portland Trail Blazers. The OKC Thunder are fresh off their worst loss of the season and first losing streak of the year, dropping Tuesday night's affiar to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup.
Portland comes in riding a three game winning streak after an impassioned plea from head coach Chauncey Billups rattled the cages of his young squad to get the car back on the road. The Blazers have nearly pulled their record to even.
Oklahoma City desperately needs to get back on track with a long lay off looming before a tough Western Conference road trip ahead.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 13-point favorites to/against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 224 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to start this game with better intensity and maintain that level for 48 minutes. Once again, the Thunder play a team that even while decimated with injuries they are head and shoulders better than.
Oklahoma City turned in a brutal shooting night posting just 30 percent from beyond the arc on 53 attempts against the Spurs. Ripping the cords will be important for the Thunder on Wednesday.
The Thunder will have their hands full down low with Donovan Clingan and for now no big man, but Portland's lack of consistent outside shooting should help Oklahoma City manage.
A Thunder role player also has to step up in this game, coming off back to back games where the opposition earned an outlier game, Oklahoma City needs a couple of their own.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-8)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Note: on the second night of a back to back, the Oklahoma City will not release an official injury report until Wednesday afternoon. This list is a reflection of the injury report filed for the San Antonio Spurs contest on Tuesday.
- Isaiah Joe (Calf Contusion) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Portland Trail Blazers:
- DeAndre Ayton (Index Finger) Doubtful
- Matisse Thybulle (Knee) OUT
- Anfernee Simons (illness) Questionable
- Bryce McGowens (G League) OUT
- Justin Minaya (G Leauge) OUT
- Taze Moore (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a two game losing skid, including their worst lose to date on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The OKC Thunder will look to bounce back against the Trail Blazers before enjoying a rare five day break to gear up for a West Coast trip. Their next contest will be Monday night in Sacramento.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.