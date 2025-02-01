OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings [2/1]: Updated Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday inside the Paycom Center. This opens up a four game homestand for the Thunder as each team is attempting to stop a one game losing streak.
The Thunder had a late addition for its injury report, as All-Star Jalen Williams appeared on the report this morning after missing last night's entry. Williams will be in street clothes tonight due to a wrist injury.
With Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and Williams Oklahoma City is down plenty of key contributors against a fully healthy Kings squad. Sacramento is only holding out two G League assignments for this affair.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Ankle) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Sacramento Kings
- Colby Jones (GL) OUT
- Isaiah Crawford (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
FanDuel opens up the spread with the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by 9.5 points for this Saturday affair. However, with Jalen Williams being a late add to the Injury Report, that line has shifted. The spread is down to Oklahoma City being favored by 7.5 points, with an over/under set for 235.5 points and the money line leaning OKC's way at -290.
