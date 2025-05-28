Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 5 Live Updates

Live score updates and news from Oklahoma City’s Game 5 bout with Minnesota.

Derek Parker

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City saw potentially its best win of the season on Monday, cruising to a two-point victory behind 95 combined points from its big three in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. OKC would take a 3-1 advantage, doing so on Minnesota's home turf.

The Thunder have made the Finals just once since moving from Seattle, doing so in 2012 against LeBron James’ Miami Heat. Should OKC win tonight, they’ll face the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the East. Indiana currently leads the series, 3-1.

Here are live updates for Game 5:

First Quarter:

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

