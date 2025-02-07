OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday inside the Paycom Center to conclude a four game home stand. The OKC Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back before jetting over to Memphis on Saturday.
This game takes on a whole new life after news broke on Thursday that Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren returns to the lineup after being sidelined since Nov. 10 when he suffered a hip fracture against the Golden State Warriors.
Toronto is reeling from an active NBA Trade Deadline that at this moment sees the Raptors down seven players on its injury report.
The Thunder are massive favorites and this game shifts from a ho-hum contest where Oklahoma City should run away from Toronto on the scoreboard for a season-series sweep to a must-watch affair.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 19.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors, and the total over/under is 228.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Chet Holmgren's return is going to be placed under the microscope. The key for the Oklahoma City Thunder big man will be watching his mobility and process on the court and not getting too wrap up in the box score.
Jalen Williams is back for his second game from a wrist injury, while he played well against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, it appeared the Thunder were easing him back in. For Oklahoma City to put this away early, the Thunder could use an offensive outburst early and often from its All-Star.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped 50 points for the past three Wednesdays. The Raptors hold no true threats defensively capable of slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander on paper. With Holmgren's spacing it can open the floor even more for the Thunder superstar.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-35)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett (Concussion Protocol) OUT
- Jakob Poetltl (Hip) OUT
- Ulrich Chomche (GL) OUT
- AJ Lawson (GL) OUT
- Bruce Brown (Trade Pending) OUT
- Davion Mitchell (Trade Pending) OUT
- Kelly Olynyk (Trade Pending) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors in what will be one of the biggest games of the season which has nothing to do with its opponent. The Thunder will look to earn another lopsided win over the Raptors and sweep the season series but all eyes are on Oklahoma City.
Holmgren's massive return to the hardwood will be the biggest storyline from this game. The Thunder second year center returns from a hip fracture before the All-Star break.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on the second night of a back to back for the Thunder.
