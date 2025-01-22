OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Matchup History
Over the past decade, the Oklahoma City Thunder have owned the Utah Jazz for the most part.
Aside from the post-Westbrook and rebuilding dog days, which were short lived, the Thunder has manhandled a Utah franchise that hasn't seemed to get it going outside of a fairly solid six-year run with head coach Quin Snyder at the helm.
Though never getting past the second round of the playoffs, seeing multiple 50-win seasons was a confidence booster, as they hadn't seen regular season success like that since the 2009-10 season. But even circa 15 years ago, the Thunder had the Jazz's number, taking the season series 3-1 behind a young Russell Westbrook- and Kevin Durant-led team.
That was the theme all the way up until the COVD-19-affected season in 2020-21 where the Jazz was really able to establish its bearings. Up until then, the Thunder had claimed 32 of 42 matchups, leaving Utah with just 10 wins over that span.
From then on, the Jazz claimed eight straight in its two seasons of solid basketball, securing a 52-20 record in 2020-21 and a 49-33 record in 2021-22. With these seasons, Utah had won the Northwest Division two years in a row for the first time since the late-2000s. Oklahoma City has won back-to-back divisional titles three times since then, having seven in total.
And since the Thunder has had its own bearings back following the short rebuilding period, its not looking to relinquish the stronghold it has on this matchup. Through the past three seasons, the Thunder now boast a 7-2 advantage over the Jazz, including the win it has over Utah earlier this season.
As Oklahoma City continues to set itself apart from the rest of the Western Conference, it'll look to make another statement against Utah on Wednesday evening.
