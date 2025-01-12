OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards [1/12]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder have two stops left on their Eastern Conference rroad swing, including tonight against the Washington Wizards. The OKC Thunder should be able to dominate this game, with a clear talent differential on their side.
Washington has its top players at their disposal compared to a short handed Oklahoma City team, but even so the talent gap is vast in favor of the Thunder. The Wizards can be fun to watch, with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Keyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly in the fold, but that offensive eye candy has not translated to winning.
So long as OKC avoids sleep walking in the Nation's capitol, the Thunder will parlay Friday's win into two, and look to close out the Eastern Conference swing on a three game winning streak if they take care of business against the 76ers Tuesday.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
Washington Wizards
- Marvin Bagley III (Knee) OUT
- Malcolm Brogdon (foot) OUT
- Tristan Vukcevic (ankle) OUT
- Saddiq Bey (Knee) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
This morning, FanDuel posted the OKC Thunder as 13.5 point favorites, as the day has progressed this line has only increased. Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a jaw-dropping 16.5 point favorite in vegas. Despite how bad the Wizards are, this is a tough spread to take.
