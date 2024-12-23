OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards [12/23]: Updated Injury Report, Betting odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5) and Washington Wizards (4-22) will face off in the Paycom Center for a mini one game home stand. The Thunder will then head East for a two game road trip to take on the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets before its elongated home stand to close out December and tip-off January.
The OKC Thunder are poised to extend its seven game winning streak playing an inferior opponent, but they have to start the game fast with the energy needed to run the Wizards off the floor.
Ahead of this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards have each added names to its injury report and the betting odds have been updated.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Concussion) OUT
Washington Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma (ribs) OUT
- Saddiq Bey (knee) OUT
- Bilal Coulibaly (groin) Questiionable
- Alex Sarr (Back) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as 18 point favorites over the Washington Wizards according to FanDuel, but that has been bet down to 17.5 as of this afternoon. The Thunder have been good at covering the spread this season, though this is a massive line. However, with two days off after this game, the Thunder might not rest its rotation too much regardless of score.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.