OKC Thunder: Why Ajay Mitchell's Return Could be Important for Playoffs
It's been quite a bit of time since Ajay Mitchell touched the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, the last time was on January 3 against the New York Knicks. After suffering a turf toe sprain around that time, he was forced to sit out for 10-12 weeks. Now, he is slated to make his return for the Thunder.
In pretty surprising fashion, the second-round rookie came on strong for OKC. This was not initially expected given the depth in its room of guards, but Mitchell's steadiness on offense and defensive effort helped him earn a role pretty quickly.
Mitchell averaged 6.4 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 50.6% shooting before going down with his injury, all on 16.5 minutes per game. Again, the production came as a surprise, with who starts at the guard spots and who comes off the bench for the Thunder. His contributions on multiple fronts have proven vital on many occasions and that should continue to be the case.
The former UC Santa Barbra guard's return couldn't have come at a better time. The playoffs are quite literally around the corner and any depth the Thunder can have for an upcoming challenging stretch of games will prove useful. That's the case for Mitchell, whose set of skills play perfectly into what makes Oklahoma City win.
That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mark Daigneault and his coaching staff ease Mitchell into the system. It's possible he isn't ready for extended minutes yet, or maybe Daigneault feels comfortable with what he has right now. In some ways, Mitchell's return does throw a wrench in the guard rotation because he's been productive in the past, but so have others as of late.
There are only so many minutes on the roster for Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace, who, in some capacity, are the guards that come off the bench for the Thunder. Daigneault is known for adjusting his starting lineups depending on the team so that isn't always the case, but it doesn't change the idea that there are plenty of talented players at the position.
Mitchell could certainly contribute for Oklahoma City despite the minutes he plays down the final stretch of the season. Assuming he plays in the last two regular-season games, that could prove a good test run for him as he gains back his game feel and conditioning. Regardless, the Oklahoma City Thunder must be happy to have their impressive rookie guard ready and available.