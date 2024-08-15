OKC Thunder Will Be Tested in Opening Months
Oklahoma City’s highly anticipated season finally has some direction after the NBA released each team’s schedule on Thursday morning. The Thunder will be one of the league’s most intriguing teams of the season, and it’s reflected in their nationally televised games.
Now that the Thunder had an incredibly successful season, they will have a target on their back. This team won’t be able to sneak up on anyone, and the expectations are sky high. So high that they are the favorites to make make it out of the Western Conference and into the NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City won’t have any time to get its feet wet, either. It’ll be a tough stretch over the first two months of the season, and fans will find out quickly what this team is made of.
Among 2024 playoff teams, Oklahoma City has the fourth hardest schedule through October and November. The only teams with harder schedules to start the season than the Thunder are the Warriors, Mavericks, Clippers and Suns.
To start things off, Oklahoma City plays Denver twice in the first two weeks of the season. Sprinkled in that stretch are games against the Clippers and Magic, too. In November, the Thunder will take on Houston, Golden State, LAC, New Orleans, and Phoenix in a one week span before squaring off against Dallas on November 17th. That stretch of Western Conference foes will be a brutal test for this Thunder team and crucial for the playoff race.
There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding teams in the Western Conference, and there could be a handful of surprise teams. The Warriors with a lone Stephen Curry, the new-look Clippers, and Klay Thompson on the Mavericks will be three storylines to monitor closely. The Rockets could pose a challenge as they continue to rise, and the Pelicans added a talented guard in Dejounte Murray.
The early season stretch is going to be crucial for the Thunder down the line.
