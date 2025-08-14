OKC Thunder Win Over Rockets on Opening Night Could be Important
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champs, a fact that remains even months removed from a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers.
And still, the 2025-26 NBA season is nearing, as showcased by the NBA releasing the opening night and Christmas Day games.
OKC, as a small-market team, has largely been snubbed from the league’s biggest events since the Paul George era. All it took was an NBA championship to finally land itself back on the league’s radar, and this time it did so with a bang, landing the Houston Rockets on opening night and San Antonio Spurs on Christmas.
At first glance, the opener against Houston seems somewhat inconsequential. In fact, more might be tuning in for the team’s ring ceremony than the game itself. But a Game 1 win over the Rockets could be more important than many think.
The Thunder are champions, and while the title is certainly a positive, it brings with it the responsibility of defending said championship. Each and every team will be looking to knock off the Thunder on a nightly basis, hoping to cement themselves as contenders alongside OKC. And the first to do so will be Houston.
The Rockets have already locked themselves in as contenders this offseason, but will be looking to prove that against the Thunder. They were already the West’s No. 2 seed last year — owning one of the best young cores in the entire NBA — and had to expend relatively little of that in adding superstar Kevin Durant to the roster. Even more, they were able to re-sign contributors and add more in free agency, and now enter the season as no less than the third-best team on-paper.
While the opener will be just one game of 82 — and few take real stock in the totality of the regular season — it could offer the Thunder both an early-season boost, and some real grace come late-season.
While losing the first game of the season isn’t a massive deal, it certainly wouldn’t be ideal, especially given it will be Durant’s first game with the team. Additionally, with OKC getting everyone’s best shot — and the surge of teams like Houston and Denver — the Thunder might very well need to win head-to-head games against the top teams in the West to re-claim the No. 1 spot.
Ultimately, the results of opening night won't send shockwaves through either the Thunder or Rockets seasons. But a win on ring night could make it that much sweeter.