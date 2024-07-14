OKC Thunder With Void to Fill After Mike Muscala's Retirement
One of the Thunder’s most beloved players retired, leaving a particular void on the roster.
On Saturday, Thunder center Mike Muscala announced his retirement. During his two stints with the Thunder, Muscala became a fan favorite and was a consistent role player.
While he played with six other teams, Muscala became a staple of this era of the Thunder when he signed with the team in 2019. In 184 games with the Thunder, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Although he was an important contributor on the floor, Muscala’s most significant impact came off the floor. Some of that came through when speaking about the Thunder at his exit interview after the playoffs.
“I went through a lot in my life when I was here, just the city, the fans, the way that they support the team, what the team means to the community, those are things that I feel like I can relate to,” Muscala said. “I'll always be a Thunder fan no matter what happens in my life.”
The 11-year NBA veteran’s role in the locker room was especially evident once he returned to the team last season. In his second stint with the Thunder, Muscala played limited minutes and helped provide leadership during the group’s first playoff run.
Without the locker room presence of Muscala moving forward, Oklahoma City could use someone to fill that role. While players on the court will have the most significant impact on winning, teams that have made deep playoff runs in recent years have had those veteran players on the bench.
Although that type of player does not typically crack the rotation, extra depth is always useful, particularly if it is a player with an abundance of experience. With the recent signing of Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder do not necessarily need to replace Muscala or Bismack Biyombo with a big. Still, adding someone who could mentor the Thunder’s young players and give them advice throughout the season will be valuable regardless of position.
