OKC Thunder's Fantastic Four Show Promise, Chemistry in Win Over Wizards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his now-expected thirty-piece, but the supporting cast's help allowed Oklahoma City to coast to victory and showed off the core’s chemistry.

The stars were out in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Oklahoma City notched its second win in the last three games, knocking off the Wizards at the Paycom Center on Friday night. It was a momentum win in front of the home crowd, as Oklahoma City’s future was on display in a dominant 127-110 victory.

The Thunder’s offense was at its very best, finishing the night shooting 51% from the floor. Eight different OKC players recorded eight points or more, as everyone on the team found a way to contribute. Most impressively, the Thunder shot 45.9% from 3-point range, drilling 17 total triples. With that volume, at such an efficient number, it’s no wonder Oklahoma City coasted to a win.

In addition to the hot shooting, the Thunder took care of the ball. Oklahoma City committed just nine turnovers on the night, while the Wizards turned the ball over 20 times.

More importantly, though, it was a big night for Oklahoma City’s core. The top players on the Thunder’s priority list are all hitting their stride at the same time. And with each game, the team’s chemistry seems to be improving.

OKC’s collection of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Lu Dort will be asked to do a lot on the floor over the next few years. For now, though, building the chemistry is key. Friday night, the progress was on display.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his tear Friday night with another effortless 30-point performance. The Thunder star shot the ball 12-of-23 from the floor and was a game-high plus-25. He added four assists, two blocks and zero turnovers. His crazy efficient stat lines seem to be second nature at this point.

Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City’s rookie point guard is enjoying arguably the best stretch of his entire career. He had another incredible game Friday night, totaling 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes of action. After going 2-of-2 from 3-point range, Giddey is now up to 34.9% from distance on the season. The strides he’s made from year one have been very noticeable to this point.

Jalen Williams

Williams case for the All-Rookie Team seems to grow with every performance on the court. He’s already one of Oklahoma City’s top players. Williams added 18 points in 33 minutes, and was two rebounds away from a double-double. He shot 7-of-13 from the floor and was able to add three assists and two blocks. His efficient play has helped spark the Thunder’s recent winning ways.

Lu Dort

Dort's efficiency was impressive, adding 18 points in just 23 minutes. Because of foul trouble, his time on the court was relatively limited. He made the most of it, though, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

If Oklahoma City’s ‘Fantastic Four’ can continue to grow together, the future is bright.

