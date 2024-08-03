Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Face Victor Wembanyama in Quarterfinals of Olympics
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort to the Olympics to compete with their home country of Canada. The OKC Thunder duo saw Team Canada placed in group A against Greece, Spain and Australia which was labeled the group of death entering the Paris games.
In that group, the Thunder starters powered Team Canada to a perfect 3-0 record, making up the starting backcourt for their home country as well with suffocating defense play that led to impressive stats en route to their group stage success.
That record has clinched the Canadians' advancing to the knockout stage as Team Canada saw their quarterfinal draw get finalized on Saturday.
It will be one of the best matchups on the slate, Team Canada will battle it out with the host country team France and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The winner will advance to take on the winner of the Greece-Germany tilt which will decide who gets the right to fight for gold and who drops to the bronze clash.
On the opposite side of the bracket rests powerhouse Team USA - a foe Canada will only face in the Gold medal game. Their first contest is against Brazil and will lead into the winner of Australia's tilt with Serbia.
The matchup between Team Canada and France is set for Tuesday at 11 am C.T. in a day full of basketball with all four games crammed into a single slate.
These games, just as the group stage was, will be streamed on the Peacock app as the basketball world inches closer to their Gold Medal game on Aug. 10.
