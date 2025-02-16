OKC to Return from All-Star Break to Back-to-Back Bouts Versus Minnesota
As the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the All-Star break with 44 wins under its belt and just 10 losses, this team looks as if it is ready to take the Western Conference for all its money.
Eight games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City has amounted this record while not maintaining full health every step of the way, illustrating the depth and poise this team possesses despite being so young. Coming out of the break, it appears as it could still be dealing with some lingering injuries, most notably in stout defenders Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso.
But when one falls, another Thunder steps up, and that's been a consistent theme among this Bricktown squad this season.
The team's first challenge out of the break will be a divisional matchup against the Utah Jazz, a team Oklahoma City has taken care of throughout its first two meetings this season. Utah sits at the bottom of the Northwest Division, while Oklahoma City sits comfortably at the top.
Following that test, the Thunder is set to see the Minnesota Timberwolves two games in a row on Feb. 24 and 26, giving Oklahoma City the opportunity to avenge its loss it took to head into the All-Star break on Feb. 13. This season series is knotted 1-1, and will be decided in the coming contests.
With two young stars in Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it's been an exciting past two years between these two teams. This season, though, Oklahoma City has certainly asserted its skill set in the West compared to the Timberwolves, as Minnesota sits in seventh seed with a 31-25 record on the year.
The Thunder hasn't taken a series over the Timberwolves since 2020-21. An undeniably heated matchup each time around a year ago, these next two contests will be entertaining to see unfold. A Thunder team attempting to fully regain its health and refine its proficiency and a Timberwolves team attempting to replicate its regular season success from last season, Oklahoma City cannot take these games lightly to set the tone out of the break.
