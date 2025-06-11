Oklahoma City's Road Prowess to be Vital in Remainder of Series
The Oklahoma City Thunder will head into Indiana and Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night as the two teams are knotted up 1-1 in the 2025 NBA Finals.
It's a great scenario for the Pacers. Stealing one on the road was vital, but they did lose the momentum after falling by 16 in Game 2 to Oklahoma City. Though, Indiana will be elated to be in front of its home crowd, especially knowing that the Thunder has not been as heavy-hitting away from Paycom Center in this postseason.
We can look at a few things to see how Oklahoma City's game on the road hasn't been up to par when compared to how the team performs in Bricktown.
The Thunder has averaged around 13 less points in away games this playoff run, shot five percent worse from the field and over seven percent worse from three-point range, as well as allowed nearly 15 more points scored on a given night by its opponent.
It's been a night and day difference, Oklahoma City has even given up 15.1 points off turnovers on the road on average, a game that this team is the most adept at in the entire NBA.
The Thunder will have to make some adjustments, be sharp and hit its shots in these next two games, as Oklahoma City will need to come out on top in at least one of these games on the road. In the event OKC was to claim one in these next two games to make it a 2-2 series heading back to Paycom Center, this Indiana team is not a forgiving one when they are on the road, conversely.
The Pacers' stats are fairly comparable when lined up to Oklahoma City looking at home vs. away production.
A four-point difference from home to away games, even shooting 0.3% better from the floor and 3.3% better from three, Indiana's offensive presence is actually uplifted on the road—and that can be very scary for a Thunder team who could possibly be taken to seven games if the team follows the roadmap it has in production on the road vs. at home.
All in all, the Thunder will need to perform at a heightened level on Wednesday and Friday, or the Pacers could surprise a lot of people.