Oklahoma City Thunder 'City Edition' Jerseys Revealed

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s new 2021-22 City Editions uniforms were revealed on Monday.

The jerseys were released in the Thunder’s 2021-22 media guide.

The jerseys have repeatedly been deemed the “Mixtape” jersey’s for the upcoming 75th anniversary of the NBA. Oklahoma City’s feature a primarily white design with some grey incorporated throughout.

The new Mixtape jerseys are said to be a mashup of previous designs from the club. The vertical stripe is similar to OKC’s Adidas navy jerseys worn by Kevin Durant and co. from 2012-16.

The horizontal stripes are similar to the former City Edition jerseys worn when MVP candidate Paul George was with the team.

Oklahoma City will debut their new jerseys on Nov. 12 against the Sacramento Kings.

The Mixtape jerseys will be the fourth jersey to enter the rotation for Oklahoma City, along with the Association, Icon and Statement jerseys.

The white association jerseys will be worn in a high of 24 games, followed by the blue Icon jerseys in 23. The bright orange Statement jerseys will be worn 21 times, and the City Edition will be donned in 14 contests.

The Thunder kick off their regular season with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Oklahoma City breaks in their newly renamed Paycom Center on Oct. 24 with a home opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

