    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma City Thunder 'City Edition' Jerseys Revealed

    The new Thunder City Edition jerseys were revealed on Monday.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder’s new 2021-22 City Editions uniforms were revealed on Monday.

    The jerseys were released in the Thunder’s 2021-22 media guide.

    The jerseys have repeatedly been deemed the “Mixtape” jersey’s for the upcoming 75th anniversary of the NBA. Oklahoma City’s feature a primarily white design with some grey incorporated throughout.

    The new Mixtape jerseys are said to be a mashup of previous designs from the club. The vertical stripe is similar to OKC’s Adidas navy jerseys worn by Kevin Durant and co. from 2012-16.

    The horizontal stripes are similar to the former City Edition jerseys worn when MVP candidate Paul George was with the team.

    Oklahoma City will debut their new jerseys on Nov. 12 against the Sacramento Kings.

    Recommended for You

    The Mixtape jerseys will be the fourth jersey to enter the rotation for Oklahoma City, along with the Association, Icon and Statement jerseys.

    The white association jerseys will be worn in a high of 24 games, followed by the blue Icon jerseys in 23. The bright orange Statement jerseys will be worn 21 times, and the City Edition will be donned in 14 contests.

    The Thunder kick off their regular season with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

    Oklahoma City breaks in their newly renamed Paycom Center on Oct. 24 with a home opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Generic
    News

    Oklahoma City Thunder 'City Edition' Jerseys Revealed

    3 minutes ago
    Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Josh Giddey Ready to Build Partnership with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC

    5 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    LISTEN: Five Questions Heading Into Thunder's Season Opener

    9 hours ago
    Gabriel Deck, OKC Thunder
    News

    Oklahoma City Thunder Finalize 15-Man Roster

    10 hours ago
    Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maldeon
    News

    Thunder Trio in the Race for NBA's Most Improved Award

    23 hours ago
    Mamadi Diakite
    News

    Thunder Tracker: OKC Finalizes 15-Man Roster

    Oct 17, 2021
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers
    News

    Thunder Schedule: OKC Kicks Off Regular Season This Week

    Oct 17, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Rookie Tracker: Thunder Rookies Cap Strong Preseason

    Oct 16, 2021