Oklahoma City Thunder's Search for a Second Option

Oklahoma City put its faith in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when it offered the 6-foot-6 wing a five year, $172 million dollar max contract extension last summer. Gilgeous-Alexander has been OKC’s leading scorer each of his three seasons in Oklahoma, averaging a career high 24.5 points per game in 2021-22.

With SGA set to resume his role as the Thunder’s primary bucket-getter, Oklahoma City is hoping to find a reliable second scoring option. Since the Kentucky product joined the squad, Dennis Schröder, Al Horford and Lu Dort have been the team’s runners-up in points per game.

While Schröder and Horford spent only one season with the organization, Lu Dort is expected to be around for the long term. Dort could establish himself as the Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander’s Batman by taking another step forward from what was already an improved offensive campaign.

The Arizona State alum averaged a career high 17.2 points per game last season, up from 14 points per game in the 2020-21 season. Dort’s field goal percentage also improved from his second to third year in the league, increasing from 38.7% in 2020-21 to 40.4% in 2021-22 on almost two more shot attempts per game.

If Dort betters his efficiency once again, the Montreal native will establish himself as a strong second option in OKC. However, if the 6-foot-3 defensive stalwart can’t live up to expectations, the Thunder have a stable of young players prepared to pounce on the opportunity.

All four of Oklahoma City’s 2021 draft picks are vying for more looks at the basket. While Josh Giddey will handle the ball more than the rest of his class, his inconsistent shot and strong passing ability could keep the 6-foot-8 Australian’s scoring averages below that of his teammates.

That being said, Giddey averaged 12.5 points per game as a rookie last season, good enough for third on the team amongst players who appeared in at least 10 games. The Thunder’s second year man displayed more aggression and confidence getting to the rim in the summer league, and could be prepared to take a leap offensively.

OKC’s second 2021 first-round pick, Tre Mann, is also poised to increase his production after showcasing flashes of offensive brilliance last season. Mann averaged 10.4 points per game as a rookie, more than any other player drafted outside of the 2021 lottery.

Mann’s highlight performances throughout his rookie campaign are indicators of how special the Florida product’s offensive game could be. Whether it be poster dunks, shifty dribble moves or a smooth finish around the rim, Mann’s scoring potential is tantalizing to Thunder fans and coaches.

2021 second round picks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins likely won’t usurp Mann or Giddey’s usage, but could be key contributors on offense. At 6-foot-9, Robinson-Earl knocked down over 35% of his shots from beyond the arc while averaging seven and a half points as a rookie. Wiggins averaged over eight points per game on 46.3% from the field last season.

Rookie Jalen Williams’ strong summer league performance has put the 13th overall pick in position to earn more minutes as the season prolongs.

The Santa Clara product nailed over half of his shots en route to an 18 point per game average his final year with the Broncos. Additionally, Williams showcased his accuracy from deep with a 39.6% three point percentage in 2022.

The 6-foot-6 wing displayed great basketball IQ in the summer league, sneaking by defenders on precise cuts to the basket. Being so slippery, Williams will get plenty of good looks around the rim. If he can convert these looks to points, the Gilbert, Arizona, native could be Shai’s right hand man in 2022.

