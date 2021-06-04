On This Day: OKC Reaches the Doorstep of The NBA Finals

Nine years ago today, the Thunder beat the Spurs in San Antonio to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Nine years ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder put themselves on the precipice of the NBA Finals.

Behind 27 points from Kevin Durant, 23 points from Russell Westbrook and 20 points from James Harden, the young Thunder trio powered their way to the third straight win in the series.

The run of gams snapped San Antonio’s 20-game win streak, and the Game 5 victory handed the Spurs their first home loss since April 11, 2012 in the process.

Oklahoma City did have to overcome a heroic performance in a loss from San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili.

Reinserted into the starting lineup, Ginobili scored 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, doing everything he could to turn the momentum for the game and the series back into he direction of his Spurs.

But Durant, Westbrook and Harden were too much to overcome, especially when buttressed by a good showing from Serge Ibaka.

An early doubt due to injury in the series, Ibaka’s return helped flip the Western Conference Finals on its head. In Game 5, Ibaka scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, most importantly taking no 3-pointers.

The big’s presence down low helped limit the success of Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw and Kawhi Leonard, allowing them to combine for just 27 points on the night.

Up 101-88, OKC would have to survive a late rally from the Spurs.

A pair of free throws by Ginobili with 1:54 left to play cut the lead to 101-99, but a 17-footer by Westbrook and a massive triple by Harden with 28.8 ticks left on the clock secured the win, returning the series back to Oklahoma City with the Thunder just one win away from the NBA Finals.