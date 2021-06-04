Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

On This Day: OKC Reaches the Doorstep of The NBA Finals

Nine years ago today, the Thunder beat the Spurs in San Antonio to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

Nine years ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder put themselves on the precipice of the NBA Finals.

Behind 27 points from Kevin Durant, 23 points from Russell Westbrook and 20 points from James Harden, the young Thunder trio powered their way to the third straight win in the series.

The run of gams snapped San Antonio’s 20-game win streak, and the Game 5 victory handed the Spurs their first home loss since April 11, 2012 in the process.

Oklahoma City did have to overcome a heroic performance in a loss from San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili.

Reinserted into the starting lineup, Ginobili scored 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, doing everything he could to turn the momentum for the game and the series back into he direction of his Spurs.

But Durant, Westbrook and Harden were too much to overcome, especially when buttressed by a good showing from Serge Ibaka.

An early doubt due to injury in the series, Ibaka’s return helped flip the Western Conference Finals on its head. In Game 5, Ibaka scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, most importantly taking no 3-pointers.

The big’s presence down low helped limit the success of Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw and Kawhi Leonard, allowing them to combine for just 27 points on the night.

READ MORE:

Up 101-88, OKC would have to survive a late rally from the Spurs.

A pair of free throws by Ginobili with 1:54 left to play cut the lead to 101-99, but a 17-footer by Westbrook and a massive triple by Harden with 28.8 ticks left on the clock secured the win, returning the series back to Oklahoma City with the Thunder just one win away from the NBA Finals. 

Kevin Durant
News

On This Day: OKC Reaches the Doorstep of The NBA Finals

Aleksej Pokusevski, Toronto Raptors
News

Oklahoma City's Aleksej Pokusevski's Rookie Season Showed a Limitless Ceiling

Mark Daigneault
Video

Watch: Mark Daigneault Reflects on Year One As Thunder Head Coach

USATSI_16191745
News

Report: Chris Paul Intends to Decline Player Option with Suns

USATSI_15861870
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Justin Robinson

Svi Mykhailiuk vs Golden Stata
News

Contract Breakdown: OKC Thunder's Svi Mykhailiuk

Jalen Hoard, Detroit Pistons
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Jaylen Hoard

Presti
News

Report: Celtics Considered Pursuing Sam Presti