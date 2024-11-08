Ousmane Dieng Against Shows Growth in Thunder Loss
On Wednesday, Oklahoma City suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder fell to the Nuggets playing them in Ball Arena for the second time in three weeks to tip off the regular season, and despite falling 124-122, the Thunder had a shining bright spot in this game.
Before a season with championship aspirations began, the Thunder were dealt a great deal of injuries. Losing their entire frontcourt to injuries including Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Jaylin Williams (hamstring) and Kenrich Williams (knee). This left a glaring hole on a once thought of near-perfect roster that is still one of the deepest in the league.
It also created a massive opportunity for 2022 Lottery Pick, Ousmane Dieng. While the former No. 11 pick has not found much success at the NBA level to this point in his career, his growth has been charted in the NBA G League across his first two seasons with intential development down on the farm.
The big keys in his stints with the OKC Blue was getting him with defensive guru Kameron Woods and in these stretches still only playing Dieng in 5-8 minute bursts to replicate the need to make a quick impact as he will be asked to do throughout his Thunder career without much runway.
While the Blue continued to explore Dieng's guard like skills, it was far from 48 minutes of trying stuff as the lead guard. Dieng spent plenty of time away from the ball finding himself as a floor runner and cutter off of the likes of Jahmi'us Ramsey and Hunter Maldonado.
Still, that never translated to the NBA prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. So to call on him as the primary back up big dealt daunting and sort of like a now-or-never moment in his NBA career.
Dieng has delivered in a big way. Even in Wednesday's loss, a critical put back dunk and a quick trigger triple lifted him to a solid six points and four rebounds in the Thunder's loss.
This is not an isolated incident. Through the first eight games of the season, Dieng's per 36 numbers are much prettier than they have been throughout his career. Using that stat, Dieng is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Shooting a career-best 31 percent from beyond the arc his shot looks quicker and smoother than in year's past. While it still needs to continue to climb percentage wise, even that is an uptick from his time with the Blue, even.
Dieng has not only answered the call by default of the Thunder's injury woes but has delivered quality minutes for Oklahoma City who are off to a franchise best 7-1 start.
