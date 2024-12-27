Playing in Clutch Games Could be Key for OKC Thunder's Title Hopes
Winning a game in the closing moments is one of the most exciting moments a team can have, but the Thunder haven't had many opportunities to do so this season.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City beat the Indiana Pacers 120-114 in an impressive comeback win. Over the final few minutes, the Thunder seized control and took care of business on the road to win their ninth straight contest.
After trailing by four with under four minutes to go, the Thunder went on an 8-0 run, eventually followed by a dagger three from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While that type of performance isn’t surprising for a 24-5 team, it hasn’t been a common occurrence this season.
Through 29 games, the Thunder have the second-best winning percentage in clutch games, which are defined as games within five points in the last five minutes. However, the Thunder’s matchup in Indiana was only their ninth clutch game of the year, tied with the Washington Wizards for the least in the league.
Although the Thunder have the league’s second-best winning percentage in clutch games at 6-3, it is still a rather noticeable dropoff from their 82.8% clip overall. With three of the Thunder’s five losses coming in clutch games, any reps in tight late-game situations are valuable for the team as the postseason slowly inches closer.
Last season, the Thunder played in 38 clutch games, roughly the league average. Going 24-14 in those matchups, the Thunder continually got chances to assess their play in the clutch as they navigated their way to the top seed in the West.
Five of the Thunder’s 10 playoff games finished in clutch situations, with the team going only 1-2 in the second round against the Dallas Mavericks. Hoping to avoid a similar fate this season, the Thunder need to sharpen their play down the stretch. Considering how many Thunder games end with the starters resting on the sidelines, treating each clutch situation with the utmost importance is key for Oklahoma City.
