Popular NBA Podcast Calls Alex Caruso a 'Piranha', Praises Fit with OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the NBA world last Thursday, sending former All-Rookie selection Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in return for two-time All-Defense honoree Alex Caruso.
While a handful of NBA observers have reacted to the trade, diving deep into what the move could mean for both sides, one of The Ringer's podcasts recently discussed Caruso's fit in OKC specifically.
Group Chat, a podcast hosted by Justin Verrier featuring Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre, tackled the topic on its most recent episode. The three media members agreed that Sam Presti and the Thunder's front office made another great personnel move.
"The team that just led the league in steals just got one of the foremost piranhas, who’s just going to be feasting off of this," Mahoney said. "The frenzy of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and (Lu) Dort and Caruso in particular, and the pressure that they can apply in space, in the passing lanes, on the ball. That’s a tremendous fit."
Caruso, who is known for being a solid perimeter defender, earned First Team All-Defense honors in 2022-23 and Second Team All-Defense honors in 2023-24. The Texas A&M product has also notched at least 1.5 steals per game in each of the past three seasons, giving Oklahoma City multiple players in the backcourt who can poke the ball lose.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged two steals per game and proved to be a solid defender. With Dort and now Caruso also in the mix, OKC should have one of the best perimeter defenses in the NBA.
Verrier seemed to agree, adding that Caruso's addition gives Presti and company more roster and lineup flexibility as well.
"I think (the fit is) gangbusters," Verrier said. "The fact that (Caruso) might come off the bench behind Lu Dort, that you could play them together, that you could now trade Lu Dort if you needed to. This seems pretty clear cut from (Oklahoma City’s) side."
In Mark Daigneault's offensive system, everyone in the rotation must be able to pass, shoot and put the ball on the floor. A 6-foot-5 wing who shot over 40% from beyond the arc last season while earning a second consecutive All-Defense nod, Caruso seems to be a perfect fit for Daigneault's system given the other pieces OKC already has.
