Potential OKC Thunder Free Agent Target, NBA Champion Expected to Test Free Agency
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique position as the NBA offseason looms. Counting down the seconds until the NBA Finals concludes and the rumors, speculation and planning kicks into overdrive for a summer that could easily see OKC improve a 57-win ball club, the Bricktown boys are expected to be linked to everyone that pops up as available.
This is partly due to the fact the Thunder should be an aggressive party with such a talented roster already shaping up to be a contender for many years to come and due to combining that with top-five in the league cap space, a mountain of draft assets and four open roster spots - it is easy to just throw the Thunder out in rumors that logistically and at least somewhat logically make sense.
One of the names that has already been tied to the OKC Thunder is Golden State Warriors legend, Klay Thompson. One of the best 3-and-D players in league history, Thompson is an impending free agent with the latest report stating that he will fully test the waters this summer.
According to top NBA insider Shams Charania, Thompson will test the open market and seek offers elsewhere, though "If he does leave the Warriors, that call with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr—that’s going to be the most difficult call Klay Thompson made, possibly ever,” according to the newsbreaker.
That sentiment is only fair for a player who has spent all ten years of his NBA career to date with the same franchise - to include five All-Star appearances, four NBA titles, two All-NBA finishes, and an All-Defensive mark.
While no one knows how much interest the Thunder truly have in Thompson, given their financial situation it only makes sense for the outside NBA world to speculate about them being a team that could swoop in and ink the future Hall of Famer.
Oklahoma City will likely look to utilize short-term deals loaded with money to thread the needle on a unique salary cap sheet before having to extend its core. Thompson landing in Bricktown still does not seem all that likely.
