Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Matches Up With Reigning Champion Bucks

In their season preseason contest, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a touch matchup against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Following their title run, the Milwaukee Bucks will continue their preseason campaign against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Heading into Sunday's game, both teams already have preseason one game under their belt and will continue to build chemistry with the new faces on the roster.

For the Thunder, this will be another opportunity to actually develop talent, as they're at a much different point in the franchise cycle than Milwaukee.

As the team looks to build upon the things they've worked on in training camp, the final score of Sunday's game is less important than the execution and experience that comes from it.

“It’s young group. Although we lost, we know what we need to get better at. It’s a positive step," said Thunder rookie Josh Giddey following Oklahoma City's loss in their preseason opener.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Again, player development and experience is what's important for OKC in the preseason. As always, they'll do everything the right way in effort to pull out a win, but the preseason provides much more opportunity than the outcome of the game.

Tre Mann will be a player to watch, as he hopes to have more shots fall in this second preseason matchup. In the opener against the Utah Jazz, he got excellent looks with his ability to generate his own shot, but they didn't fall at a high rate.

Another name to keep an eye on is Aaron Wiggins, who was one of the under-appreciated players in the first preseason game. The two-way wing played just seven minutes, but scored 12 points. On what was an extremely efficient night, he showcased his talent and proved that he should be a candidate to have his contract converted to a full-time deal at some point in the upcoming season.

PRESEASON RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

It will be the second preseason game of Giddey's young career as he looks to have another successful outing. As the preseason goes on, he should look more comfortable on the floor as he adjusts to the speed of the NBA.

