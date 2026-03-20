Top Prospects to Watch During March Madness for OKC Thunder

Each year the attention of the basketball world turns to the March Madness tournament. There are mixed reviews on how much the big dance impacts NBA draft stock. For most prospects, their spots on big boards are already solidified. For a select view, a tournament run could cause them to slide up or down the board and influence the June Draft in a big way.

The Oklahoma City Thunder control two first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Today, those selections sit at No. 14 and No. 15 before the lottery shake up.

With the Bricktown Ballers on a quest for another championship, which would mark the first time since 2018 that a team went back-to-back in its title defense, it is easy for everyone to gloss over the draft. Though, it is going to be the life blood of how the Thunder sustain this run of success.

The March Madness tournament is a good way to get a quick overview of the first round talent that Oklahoma City could consider in the middle of the opening round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Here are five first round prospects to keep an eye on during this tournament.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

5 First Round Prospects to Watch During March Madness Tournament

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts against the Howard Bison during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

1) Yaxel Lendeborg, 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Michigan

Lendeborg is one of the most popular projected picks for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft. His size mixed with positional versatility makes him fit like a glove for the OKC Thunder. The Michigan big man is a big reason why the Wolverines are one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

The six year college big man averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc on a career-high 4.3 attempts an night to go along with 82% shooting from the charity stripe.

What he is able to do on the defensive end will have Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault smiling watching his film. He has playmaking chops at the big position which falls in line with Oklahoma City's recent run of big men additions. He also dominates as a spot up option and running the floor in transition at his size.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

2) Brayden Burries, 6-for-4, 205 pounds, Arizona

Burries should be able to help the Wildcats reach the final four in this March Madness tournament. He will hit big shots along the way to help Arizona accomplish that goal. The 2026 NBA draft class is deep. While the top three are set in stone, there are plenty of prospects making a great case to be selected in the No. 4-8 range. Burries could use this run to make him a lock for that range and closer to the top five than the bottom five of the top ten in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Arizona product is averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 stocks (Steal plus blocks) while shooting 49% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 80% at the charity stripe in 34 games for the Tournament favorites.

He helped the Wildcats dominate in the half-court this season, posting over a point per possession in that setting, ranking in the 87th percentile. Burries thrives in transition, as a pick-and-roll ball handler and coming off handoffs and screens. On catch-and-shoot looks, the sniper is turning in 39% from the floor, and off the dribble, Burries is shooting a jaw-dropping 41%.

His ability to lift a team as a scorer in multiple ways makes him a very appealing option for teams needing an impact player in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives against BYU Cougars forward Khadim Mboup (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

3) Dailyn Swain, 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, Texas

Swain is a late process riser who put up 14 points in the Longhorns' big win over the BYU Cougars in the opening round of March Madness on Thursday. The Texas product earned All-SEC honors and was on the Big East All-Freshman team back in 2023-24 playing for Xavier.

This season, Swain is averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 stocks (Steals plus rebounds) while shooting 54% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 82% at the charity stripe. His free-throw percentage fits the range that NBA teams look for to see 3-point upside.

Swain is a tough shot maker who is elite in the half-court, producing 1.049 points per possession, ranking in the 85th percentile. In transition, the Texas product is posting 1.2 points per possession. He also excels in isolation, where Swain is turning in 1.3 points per possession in the 97th percentile.

He can score at all three levels, adding a punch on the ball in isolation, in the pick-and-roll and getting to his spots. He can be a difference maker as a bucket getter for whoever selects Swain. A strong tournament showing could solidify him as an end of the lottery prospect.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots a free throw against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

4) Bennett Stirtz, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Iowa

Stirtz is a four-year college product who has played his last two seasons at the Division I level with Drake and Iowa, respectively. This season, the Hawkeye guard has been a sharpshooter, turning in 37% from beyond the arc on 6.6 attempts a night. Last season at Drake, Stirtz lofted up 4.6 attempts from downtown to the tune of 39% shooting.

On the year for Iowa, Stirtz is averaging 20 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 stocks (steals + blocks) per game shooting 49% from the floor to couple with his 37% mark from 3-point land.

Stirtz is an offensive weapon ready to make an impact at the next level. In the half court, he posts 1.089 points per possesion ranking in the 91st percentile. In transition, he is turning in 1.463 points per possession.

The veteran guard navigates the pick-and-roll at a 1.050 points per possession to open up shots for himself. Coming off screens, Stirtz shoots 53% from the floor, off hand-offs he is posting 42% shooting and even generates 1.110 points per possession on isolation attempts.

Stirtz is a playmaker who can also conform to a movement shooting role off the ball at the end level. The Iowa product converts at a 50% clip on catch and shoot looks, including 53% on guarded catch and shoot jumpers. Off the dribble, that number only dips to 39%, which ranks in the 84th percentile in points per possession.

He is a true three-level scorer converting at the rim at a 70% mark on over 120 attempts this season. Iowa has the potential to go far in March Madness, which puts Stirtz on a bigger stage where it will be easy for the NBA world to fall in love with him.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) receives a pass during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

5) Nate Ament, 6-foot-10, 207 pounds, Tennessee

Ament has by far the biggest upside during the March Madness tournament. He has seen his stock as high as the top five before the college basketball season began and as low as outside of the NBA Draft lottery during the course of the season.

Though, during SEC play, Ament started to turn his draft stock north with electric play for the Volunteers and he is responsible for nearly all of Tennessee's offense. The spacing is bad around him, the attention is all on the true freshman, and if he can carry the Volunteers to a better-than-expected run in March, it will carry him to at least a mid-lottery selection in June.

This season, Ament is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 stocks (steals plus rebounds) per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 33% from beyond the arc and 79% from the charity stripe. In SEC play, the freshman posted 19 points, six rebounds and over two assists per game while shooting 42% from the floor, 36% from downtown and 80% at the charity stripe.

His touch at the free-throw line and shot mechanics leave everyone encouraged that with better spacing and higher shot quality, Ament will be a better distance shooter at the next level. Right now, Ament is creating a lot of his own shots and hitting difficult looks. Some have been concerned about his lack of separation generated at the college level and reliance on difficult shot-making, making it harder to translate against even better defenses, but he has the bones of a really good player.

As a scorer off the bench who can lock in defensively when engaged and make plays on that end, he is a valuable upside swing for teams.

In transition, Ament is posting 1.198 points per possession in that setting. He posts 1.3 points per possession as a cutter which he isn't asked to do much of at Tennessee but will more than likely be a key role he plays in an NBA offense off the ball.

Ament must improve as a catch-and-shoot option, even on unguarded looks off the catch, he only turns in 30% from the floor. His rim numbers aren't great, but grading him on a curve at 49% given the offense around him, it is easy to see him polishing that skillset at the next level.

If NBA team's are as bullish as this scribe in Ament's ability to play off the ball he is a sure fire lottery pick as a versitle offensive option.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for a glimpse at the most important second round options for the Oklahoma City Thunder.