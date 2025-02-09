Recent OKC Thunder Win Represents Impressive Feat
Before the year even began, the OKC Thunder were earmarked as the Western Conference favorites. After a 57-win season, and a hard-fought second-round playoff series, the Thunder made sweeping changes this offseason highlighted by the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Though, this season, despite its record, has been adversity riddled with injuries galore. The Thunder have missed CHet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams for a significant time.
That has not halted the Thunder from making good on its preseason hype and steamrolling past its competition as the NBA All-Star Break looms.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have finished .500 or better in 13 seasons since 2010, tied for the most in the NBA, with its win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 8. That victory secured a 42-9 mark on the year, ensuring they would pull off an above .500 record at the end of the season.
This is another impressive feat by the organization which has had as much success as any in a small market since relocation.
The Thunder own the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, with a 7.5 game cushion on the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Oklahoma City is the last team in the league with single-digit losses and has the best record in the association.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder open up a two game home stand, starting on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
