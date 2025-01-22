Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Covet' OKC Thunder Rookie in Potential Trade Talks
After multiple updates on Oklahoma City's pursuit of Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson over the last few months, a new report surfaced on Tuesday.
According to reports from multiple sources, the Thunder have been involved in trade talks for the talented role player over the past few weeks. An update from the New York Post recently included OKC as one of the primary candidates to trade for Johnson, noting the the Nets are seeking at least two first round picks in return.
On Tuesday, Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Brooklyn also would like to add Thunder rookie Nikola Topic in a potential trade for Johnson.
"The Nets are widely believed to covet Nikola Topić in trade talks with the Thunder on Cam Johnson," Sidery wrote on social media.
The Thunder selected Topic with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Serbian, who is still only 19-years-old, was widely believed to be one of the top 10 prospects in the class, but tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Despite this, OKC, and apparently other franchises, seem to like the upside Topic brings to the roster. Listed at 6-foot-6 and more than 200 pounds, Topic has a good handle and strong feel for the game as a point guard.
In theory, Topic could be the lead guard for the Thunder's bench unit if he heals from his knee injury and reaches his full potential. With so many talented players already on the roster, however, Sam Presti and company may elect to let the Nets try to develop Topic.
Currently in the midst of a rebuild, Topic would have a better chance to see the court in Brooklyn and wouldn't have to cede touches to an MVP candidate, among others. For the Thunder, Johnson would likely be able to help the team more over the next few years than Topic.
Johnson is averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc this season. Listed at 6-foot-8, the 28-year-old would, in theory, fit Mark Daigneault's scheme perfectly.
Still, Johnson's contract would require the Thunder to add other assets into the trade to make the costs equal. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Oklahoma City is reportedly one of multiple teams looking to acquire the Nets' swingman.
If OKC is able to pull off a deal to trade for Johnson, the Thunder would likely be viewed as championship favorites by oddsmakers and national media members.
