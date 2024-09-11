Report: New Thunder Arena Gets Potential Completion Date
Last November was a historic time for Oklahoma City as tax payers approved a penny sales tax increase to fund a $1 Billion Dollar Arena in downtown OKC which will house the state's lone professional sports franchise, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This will mark just the second building the Thunder have called home since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008 the team has played in their current downtown arena. Once the vote passed a year ago, the topic of discussion has a been the buzzing question of when the new building will be erect and the team can begin play in their new home.
On Wednesday, OKC Talk released a report that the details are being released on the new area including a completion date already leaked.
"Plans have been filed to demolish the old Myriad/Cox Center/Prairie Surf Studios to make way for a new $1 billion arena. Last December, OKC voters approved a penny sales tax increase to fund the new home for the Thunder and other events. Completion of the arena is June 2028," the local news outlet reporte.
If the timeline stays true and the arena is complete in June of 2028, the Oklahoma City Thunder will begin play in the 2028-29 season in the midst of what could be the team's most successful run on the hardwood.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.